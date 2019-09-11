EU want to deter other countries so do not want a deal

There will not be a deal with the European Union because the EU will not offer a deal.

They will not offer Britain a deal because they do not want another EU country asking for the same deal and so leave the EU and so break up the EU.

It is not the fault of Boris Johnson.

The only arrangement on offer is the Theresa May deal with the backstop.

The DUP are so eager for a deal so let us wait and see what they will do.

By the way the people did not vote for a deal. They voted to leave.

The UK parliament are trying to overturn the democratic decision of the British people to leave.

Terri Jackson, Bangor