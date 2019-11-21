European Union citizens with settled status should get the vote in the coming general election

It was of great disappointment to hear that the amendment in the House of Commons to allow European Union citizens with settled status to vote in the upcoming general election was turned down.

I know a couple from Portugal who have lived here over 25 years, who have raised there own family here, have contributed to society by creating a small enterprise and creating quite a few jobs for the local community.

I cannot fathom for the life of me why that this couple are not allowed to vote in any United Kingdom parliament election or any referendum, while someone from Canada, India or Australia who have been living here for a couple of years can.

The Good Friday Agreement states that constitutional change can only happen when the majority of the people of Northern Ireland vote for it.

I would have thought it would have been everyone living here with settled status, not a subsection of our people.

How can the people of Northern Ireland include people from the Commonwealth and not other EU citizens.

I think the Secretary of State here has to clearly outline who in fact are the people of Northern Ireland, and give good reasons why anyone who has settled status here are disenfranchised.

John McSorley, Belfast BT5