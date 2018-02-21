Evangelical Alliance: Billy Graham’s legacy will live on

History will recall that Billy Graham was one of the most influential men of his generation.

Many people, myself included, have been profoundly influenced by his love of Jesus, his life and ministry.

Letters to Editor

In large auditoriums and through broadcasts, or watching him on TV – one could not help but be impacted by his passion for God, his commitment to the truth of the gospel and his life of integrity lived under intense media scrutiny.

The ministry of Billy Graham in the UK and the Evangelical Alliance have been uniquely intertwined in the second half of the 20th century, since the events at Harringay arena in 1954.

I am sure that his legacy will live on and will leave the last words to him: “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

Peter Lynas, NI director, Evangelical Alliance