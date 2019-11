I am a member of the Conservative Party.

Having said that, I am first and foremost a unionist.

I would love to be able to agree with the prime minister, but sadly I cannot.

His ‘Withdrawal Act’ is a ‘Betrayal Act’.

To the beleaguered unionists of Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Johnson’s deal is quite simply a statement of abandonment.

Selling out both the Union and Brexit, it creates an economic united Ireland.

All unionists must unite and mobilise to defeat this deal.

Nigel Owens, Co Antrim