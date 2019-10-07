Everyone should see abortion film, because it will make both sides to the debate think about what happens

Many years ago someone, I think it was John Hume, suggested a foolproof solution to the flag problem – either we fly all flags and everyone is happy, or we fly no flags and everyone is happy.

Now that the film ‘Unplanned’ is screening all across Ireland from this weekend, I urge people on both sides of the abortion debate to watch it, as I have.

It shows what happens during an abortion. It will make both sides think about what happens.

Abortion supporters might still think abortion is necessary, regardless of what happens. Pro-life lifers will think it justifies banning abortions.

John Austin, Limavady