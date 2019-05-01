Ex-RUC reservist: Some Provos clearly clung to guns and kept active — so where’s pressure on Sinn Fein?

The video issued by the PSNI last week in an attempt to bring the cold blooded murderers of Lyra McKee to justice is a scene of the frightening reality of terrorism.

Although their identities are concealed, it seems to me we have three young men, apparently post-Good Friday Agreement ‘adults’, who would have no experience of the horrors that the Troubles inflicted on the citizens of Northern Ireland, casually walking about the Creggan with their faces covered by balaclava or scarves. One of them is calmly carrying a crate of petrol bombs as if this was an everyday event.

Where did these petrol bombs come from? Is there a shop in the area where you can pre-order your supply?

Clearly not. So the IRA (or whatever other name these cowards may wish to hide behind) had pre-planned and orchestrated a riot. This is exactly the same modus operandi of the Provisional IRA of the past. My own view is that a terrorist with a petrol bomb is as dangerous as a terrorist with a gun.

The question that has to be asked is: Where did these three youngsters (for want of a better description) receive training in the preparation of these items – and where did the gun come from?

It is clear the Provos never went away entirely, and I have always been of the opinion that several quartermasters refused to surrender their stock of explosives and weaponry. Whilst a member of the Policing Board, I regularly asked, but was never given a full answer to, the history of weapons recovered by the PSNI or details of weapons used in attacks as “cases were pending”, or “it cannot be made public whilst an investigation is ongoing”.

Ross Hussey

The firearm used in the murder of Lyra McKee was fired by somebody who was determined to murder a police officer and the fact he fired the weapon clearly indicates the fanaticism with which he been indoctrinated. The “staff officer” (or whatever other imaginary rank the IRA will give this dangerous armchair general) will be quietly satisfied that the terrorists have now got a ‘blooded’ gunman. The boy that picked up the shells was also trained to take away the evidence despite the panic within the crowd.

Three boys now stand ready to continue an imaginary battle against the ‘Brits’ regardless of who is killed. History is repeating itself and we cannot allow that to happen.

The British and Irish governments must stop covering for the IRA. If evidence exists, as I suggest, that the Provos did not decommission, publish it and identify the regions where these weapons are held. Identify the incidents they were used in and push Sinn Fein and the IRA Army Council to identify the “rogue elements”. They should name the quartermasters and the foot soldiers that refused to sign up to peace to the police.

I won’t suggest they go as far as De Valera did when he had IRA men executed, but have them arrested and jailed. As long as the old Provos are allowed to continue to train and arm dissidents we will always have the threat to society that these terrorists pose.

Lyra McKee lost her life at the hands of a terrorist gunman. It was a tragedy and we cannot allow a similar tragedy to happen again where a civilian or police officer is gunned down in cold blood. Terrorists regardless of their affiliation terrorise. As a major requisite to the restoration of power sharing let us rid society of those who have weapons and the ability to murder for an imaginary cause or for power to control prostitution, drugs people smuggling or whatever other disgusting ‘business’ these money grabbing hoods indulge in.

• Ross Hussey, based in Omagh, is a former UUP West Tyrone MLA; he was a member of the Policing Board for five years, and a police reservist for over 25 years