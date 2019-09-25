Father of Battle of Britain hero took part in Easter Rising

It was my honour to be at Westminster Abbey last Sunday morning, attending a 79th Memorial Service for the Battle of Britain.

I had a thought for the soul of this brave and talented Dublin-born and raised young man, about whom I recently read — as I understand it, a relation/ancestor of the present Lord Mayor of Belfast, and a most distinguished pilot (DSO, DFC and 2 bars).

He became the youngest ever Wing Commander (at 21) in the Royal Air Force, credited with 27 ‘aerial victories’.

His father (Thomas) had been involved in the Easter Rising, with de Valera; his grandfather had been a British soldier in North-West Frontier Province.

Can’t life — and families— be curious at times?

David Stewart, Portglenone Road, Randalstown