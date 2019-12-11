Few people have been as supportive of Jews in Ireland as Kevin Myers, and it was a total absurdity to accuse of holocaust denial

The Sunday Times lost its reputation when it sacked its star journalist Kevin Myers on the bogus grounds of anti-semitism.

That is the way football managers at Watford and Everton are treated.

Few people in Ireland have been more supportive of Jews in Ireland (a diminishing group) in parliament and elsewhere than Kevin Myers. Off hand I can think of no one.

As for the Irish Times, there was no report (or at least I have seen none) of the RTE apology to Kevin Myers for the broadcaster’s defamation in accusing him of holocaust denial (a total absurdity).

No one ought to have known the absurdity of this better than the Irish Times with its smug, middle-class sense of moral superiority.

Did not Kevin Myers first tell ignorant Irish readers (my word, were they ignorant) about Gallipoli first of all in the Irishman’s Diary (c.1980)?

The record of the Irish state (as distinguished from many of its citizens) in 1939-1945 hardly gives room for self-righteousness among its present crop of journalists.

Dr Gerald Morgan, Dublin