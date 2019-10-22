Finally got hold of the exceptional book by Sam McBride on RHI

After some difficulty, I was finally able to get my hands on a copy of Sam McBride’s book ‘Burned’.

It is exceptionally well researched and written.

Sam is now up there with the best investigative journalists that we have.

Would that all aspects of public life in Northern Ireland receive the same degree of scrutiny.

One small professional observation — in the ‘Abbreviations’ section at the end of the book, Sam states that a kilowatt (kW) is a unit of energy.

It isn’t — it is a unit of power, which is the rate of utilisation of energy.

Pity.

Bob Hanna, Chartered Energy Engineer, Belfast BT5