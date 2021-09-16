For all the Boris Johnson’s flaws, the prime minister is right to dream big about a link to Scotland

News Letter editorial

It would be vastly expensive.

There are simpler, more pressing transport priorities.

It is even as she says something of a distraction.

Ms Mallon is one of a number of Northern Ireland politicians who have been dismissive of, even scathing about, Boris Johnson’s enthusiasm for a fixed link across the North Channel. Yet while Ms Mallon’s concerns are valid, it is rather disappointing that a minister’s whose Stormont brief is NI infrastructure cannot summon up more generosity for the spirit of the idea.

Boris Johnson, as almost everyone can see, is something of a showman. Unionists above all know him to be unreliable.

But his optimism and tendency to think big and his keenness for improving travel and structures are among his more admirable qualities.

The prime minister was right about wanting to close cramped, congested Heathrow, turn it into good housing for west London, and instead build one of the best airports in the world in the Thames Valley.

He was right about HS2 in England, with which he is pressing ahead, and its ambition to bring to the UK the sort of high speed rail that already exists in much of Europe.

And the London garden bridge that he championed was a fine idea, regrettably sunk by costs.

In Northern Ireland we should be pleased that a UK premier would like to see a physical link to the mainland. At least he is taking an interest in our connectivity.