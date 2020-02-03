Foster is right: victims of terror do not back legacy structures

We welcome Arlene Foster’s most recent comments on The Stormont House Agreement legacy structures.

The DUP leader is correct that there is not support for these structures from the broad innocents victims/survivors of terrorism community.

Letter to the editor

As a structure the Historical Investigations Unit (HIU) is unsustainable.

We look forward to engaging further with all political parties interested in taking account of the position of innocent victims/survivors of terror.

Those parties and individuals must respond with the correct words but this then needs followed up with consistent actions.

Legacy should not have been included as an annex within the New Decade, New Apporoach Agreement and those negotiations should not have proceeded without its removal but we are where we are.

Now there must be cognisance taken of the lack of community support and confidence for those structures as proposed.

Our constituency of victims/survivors will not be railroaded into the acceptance of a legacy process which is entirely inwards facing upon the UK state and which fails to hold terrorism and the Republic of Ireland state accountable for their actions and inactions over the years of the terror campaign.

The Innocent Victims United (IVU) family’s position is well known on these issues.

We are clear that where lawful investigations have previously taken place concerning allegations of criminality by a former member of the security forces and which have found that individual to have no case to answer, that there should not be a means provided for the continued persecution of such individuals.

However we are also clear that where evidence exists of criminal based activity that former members of the security forces should be held accountable as should those involved in terror organisations, who since 1998 have benefited from the subversion of the criminal justice system by the political process.

Kenny Donaldson,

IVU, Fermanagh