Foster steps out of her political comfort zone to alleviate tensions

John Blair, the incoming Alliance Party MLA for South Antrim, is said to be the first openly gay politician to hold a seat at Stormont.

He was at Stormont on Thursday when Arlene Foster addressed a PinkNews summer reception.

The DUP leader’s presence at the occasion was criticised by traditionalists, and some LGBT activists who say she should apologise for remarks by members of her party.

But Mr Blair struck a conciliatory note, saying: “It is only a gesture at this stage. It’s a small but significant step towards equality for all our people.”

Mrs Foster’s presence at such a reception will have upset people who feel strongly that homosexual conduct is wrong or that she is dancing to a liberal-republican tune.

But she did not apologise for her stance on same-sex marriage, nor for her party. As at the GAA final, it was an attempt to build relationships and to explain that opposition to specific policies is not hostility to a community.

That is a hard thing to do politically, and there are few examples of other politicians stepping outside their comfort zone in an effort to alleviate tensions.

Mrs Foster is subject to scrutiny and criticism that does not apply to Michelle O’Neill, regardless of the latter’s tone. The differing treatment is unjust, but an unalterable fact.

Mrs Foster was first minister and might soon be again. She has been reminding people why she is one of the politicians at Stormont who is suited to that role.