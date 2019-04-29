Free P sadness at political normalisation of relations that contravene Scripture

The Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster unreservedly subscribes to the fundamental principle that God’s infallible Word is the final authority on all matters of faith and practice.

Accordingly, the Free Presbyterian Church publicly re-emphasises its purpose to uphold the clear revelation of Scripture that marriage is a covenant and conjugal union between a man and a woman, (Genesis 3:24; Matthew 19:4-5).

Letter to the editor

As Christ’s teaching in this Matthew 19 passage reveals, this divine injunction of marriage between male and female is binding upon all of mankind throughout all time.

The injunction is designed to provide the only framework within which stable family life can exist.

Consequently, the pathway to the improvement of society is found in adherence to the Biblical principle of marriage. ‘Righteousness exalteth a nation, but sin is a reproach to any people,’ (Proverbs 14:34).

In keeping with this clear Biblical teaching and authority, the Free Presbyterian Church underlines its opposition to all marital and sexual relationships outside the covenant of Biblical marriage.

Scripture clearly reveals that such marital and sexual relationships are sinful and will prohibit entrance into the Kingdom of God. 1 Corinthians 6:9-10 – ‘Know ye not that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God? ﻿Be not deceived: neither fornicators … nor adulterers, nor effeminate, nor abusers of themselves with mankind … shall inherit the kingdom of God.’

Therefore, as a church we are saddened by the attempts of political parties to normalise and promote marital and sexual relationships that are in contravention of the clear teaching of Scripture.

We would remind political leaders that they are subject to God’s moral law and should endeavour to honour it, keeping in mind that one day all men will give an account of themselves to God (Romans 14:12).

We would also put on record the Biblical reminder that only through repentance from such sin and by faith in Christ alone will forgiveness and acceptance with God be obtained (1 Corinthians 6:11).

Rev Gordon Dane (Moderator of Presbytery), Rev John Greer (Clerk of Presbytery),

On behalf of the Presbytery Officers of the Free Presbyterian Church