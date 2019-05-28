Free Presbyterians are subject to scrutiny that other churches are not

As a member of the Baptist Church, I have noted the article by Alex Kane — self professed atheist and seasoned commentator in the media — on Rev Greer’s sermon preached in his Free Presbyterian pulpit (‘DUP looks ready to face down Free Presbyterians,’ May 13).

I wonder to what degree other churches will be subject to such scrutiny.

Letter to the editor

During the national debate on liberal demands by secular groups in opposition to some church theology there have been fears of interference in religious affairs by the state and influential groups.

The News Letter as part of the free press should let their public support, of which I am one, know what their policy is on what has become sensitive issues.

In regard to conditioning the human mind, the Bible of the Christian community states that Man has already been conditioned through the fall of Adam who lost his first estate by disobeying God.

The Good News of the Gospel is that God’s love expressed through His beloved Son our Lord Jesus Christ took our punishment for Adam’s transgression and offers us a position of Grace in Him.

John 3:16 whosoever believeth in Him should not perish but shall have everlasting life.

David Barbour, Former UUP Councillor, Coleraine