Free Presbyterians: Secretary of state will not meet us to hear our concerns about same sex marriage and abortion

The Free Presbyterian Church of Ulster views the introduction of same sex marriage and abortion into Northern Ireland with deep concern.

At the start of the talks process which is taking place at Stormont these were some of the central issues.

We are concerned that those members of Parliament from outside the Province who proposed that these measures be introduced to Northern Ireland have been able to contaminate the talks process by giving in to the demands of some.

We would urge all politicians who oppose the current ‘liberal’ social agenda that wants to attack the traditional family structure of society and kill the unborn to stand fast and raise these issues as part of the talks process.

We are concerned at the refusal of the secretary of state to meet us on these matters.

General Presbytery of the Free Presbyterian Church, By email