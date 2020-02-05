Garages in Northern Ireland should be able to issue MOTs like garages in Great Britain Letter to the editor Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up It is time that Northern Ireland became like the mainland UK in having garages able to apply for accreditation to issue MOT vehicle test certificates. DVA continues to lurch from one shambles to the next. Lee Maginnis, Portadown David Campbell: Ireland continues to bury its national head in the sand over the ethnic cleansing of southern Protestants