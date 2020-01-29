Gather at Stormont this Friday evening to celebrate our departure from the European Union

Everyone of the 44% of Northern Ireland’s electorate who voted to leave the EU, who have had to keep their heads down and their mouths shut for three long years of betrayal by politicians in Westminster who abdicated their responsibility to rule this ‘United Kingdom’, by handing the ‘Mace’ to the undemocratic, unelected, unknown commissioners of ‘Fascist’ (Corporate, as Mussolini equated it) EU!

Friday January 31 rings in your VE DAY, as we are again free of that bureaucratic totalitarian state.

The UK thanks you for your votes, as along with Scotland and Wales, you got us over the line. You were right to vote according to your conscience, guided no doubt by the same Almighty God who has give us many victories down the centuries, even freeing those who have been enslaving us.

Now join us in giving Him Thanks, who against all odds, with fake polls, David Cameron’s waste of £9m of unapproved taxpayers money to push for remain, against 98% of the world media etc was able to awaken the British conscience of the faithful patient and forgotten silent majority. Patriots.

So outside the front gate of Stormont at 10.30 this Friday evening we will meet for a short time to celebrate this historic event with Union flags, torches and lanterns.

As did our forefathers the children of Israel coming out of Egypt.

You will be able to tell your grandchildren: I was there to witness the beginning of the end of kingdom Babylon and her plans to revive her ‘Holy Roman Empire’ from the days of Charlemagne! Foretold by Daniel abd Christ in revelations.

Germany will no longer refer to us as her ‘little cash machine’.

Trevor Douglas, Richhill