Why does Adams not respect 52% who voted Leave?

Gerry Adams rebukes Seamus Mallon on his opinion that a united Ireland should not come about until the majority of unionists would wish that to be the case (I agree with Mr Mallon on this point).

Does Gerry Adams not listen to his own words?

He is prepared to accept 50%-plus on a united Ireland referendum yet he rejects the 52% of UK citizens who voted to leave the EU?

Gordon Murdock, Markethill