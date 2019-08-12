Get Stormont back before October 21 in order to save life of the unborn

If, by October 21, Stormont is not up and running the most brutal, liberal abortion law will be implemented in Northern Ireland, no matter what the citizens of our country think or want.

British MP Stella Creasy has hijacked The Northern Ireland (Executive) Bill and attached the most extreme abortion law to it.

This abortion law would allow abortion for any reason up to 28 weeks!

And this will very likely extend up until the moment of birth.

All Northern Irish MPs who have taken their seats at Westminster voted against it but they did not make up the majority and the vote went through.

The bill was pushed through parliament at an alarming rate and an undemocratic way without the full discussion time needed.

Our democracy is being bypassed by the UK government who are taking advantage of our lack of a functioning executive at Stormont.

So what can we do?

We can contact our elected members of our political parties and stress to them the urgency of getting Stormont active before October 21.

We can join thousands of our fellow countrymen on Saturday 7th September at Custom House Square, Belfast at 2pm for the ‘March For Their Lives’, and stand up for the most defenceless in our country, the unborn.

For further information see contact details below.

Ask about buses leaving your area.

And finally pray like you’ve never prayed before!

Email info@preciouslife.com, www.PreciousLife.com or telephone 028 90 278484 (Northern Ireland), 01 8730465 (Republic of Ireland),

Jacqueline Doherty, Co Tyrone