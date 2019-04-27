Good to see unionist unity against the pandering to Dublin

It was refreshing to see some degree of unionist unity yesterday against the interference of the Irish government and the weakness of the British one.

Dublin of course has a role in talks that relate to Northern Ireland because it is a co-guarantor of the Belfast Agreement. But Dublin does not have the same say over the Province as London does — not that you would ever know this from Karen Bradley or any other British minister’s placatory comments or demeanour.

It seems the NIO has a joint stewardship approach to devolution talks, even if it has not formally conceded an increased Irish role in event of direct rule (shamefully, Michael Gove recently hinted at such an increased role). Given this UK approach, it is no surprise that the NIO felt it had to announce jointly fresh talks with Simon Coveney.

This is the man who is at the helm of Dublin’s approach to Brexit, which has helped push the UK into crisis, and who said there must be an Irish language act (ie that the Sinn Fein ransom to devolution be paid). Can you imagine if a British minister had made such a statement on behalf of a unionist talks demand (if there are in fact any)?

We hope Ian Paisley Jr spoke for the DUP when he said yesterday’s announcement set a bad tone, joining Doug Beattie, Robin Swann and Jim Allister in criticising Dublin. It is hard to dispute Mr Allister’s overall analysis: if SF blackmail works then Stormont is doomed long term because republicans will collapse it with periodic demands.