Harry and Meghan’s deliberations have an air of self absorption

It is not unusual for young people to do foolish things.

The statement by Harry and Meghan on their future looks like just such a seriously ill-advised action.

But the problem is that they barely have the excuse of youth any more, both now aged in their late 30s.

For all the apparent deference to the Queen, the statement has an air of self absorption: ‘After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the royal family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen.’

Prince Harry is a much loved figure and Meghan a successful actress, yet their tortured and public deliberations could give a sense that they attach greater significance to their roles than the sixth in line to the throne and his consort deserve.

That they reportedly did not consult close relatives such as the monarch might at first seem to be a matter for them and their families, until we reflect on the extent to which they are dependent on public goodwill.

Some £2.4m of what was ultimately public money was spent making Frogmore Cottage their home. Millions of pounds are spent on their security. Think of the major policing operation in Belfast alone for their 2018 walkabout.

There was huge public joy and goodwill towards the couple on that visit, so how can they talk about “restricting the press’s access to their engagements”? Their public profile is dependent on coverage of them, and their goal of financial independence will be a tough one if they become anonymous.

Plenty of people are uncertain about their life path as they approach their 40s, but there is a vanity in how Harry and Meghan have made a display of their own ruminations and their ‘progressive’ thinking.

And while most extended families have strong internal disagreements occasionally, the middle aged among them should be aware of the saying “least said, soonest mended”.