A simple solution to the backstop problem would be to change the Withdrawal Agreement to allow for a referendum in five years time for the people of Northern Ireland to vote specifically if they want to keep the backstop or not.

This should not be confused with with a border poll, that would be a question for another day.

I believe this solution is in line with the Good Friday Agreement and the concept of consent.

How could the Irish or UK government disagree?

John McSorley, Belfast BT5