Horrified at bigotry toward film about conversion from homosexuality

Being unable to attend Townsend Street Presbyterian Church on Thursday evening, I watched the film about a homosexual’s conversion to Christianity on YouTube.

The link can be found here.

I was therefore both horrified and disgusted at the act of sectarian bigotry displayed in opposition to the showing of this film.

This film, set in the context of Malta, is the simple story of the Maltese X Factor Contestant Matthew Grech, who as a result of becoming a Christian changed his lifestyle by the grace of God.

This is the central essence of the Gospel that God changes the lives of those who come to trust in Him.

What a pity that those who demand equality for themselves do not also demand equality for others - particularly for Christians.

Brian Kennaway (Rev), South Antrim