Hussey needs to be replaced, not just be suspended

I note that the the Local Government Commissioner for Standards have suspended councillor Derek Hussey for 15 months.

This would not have been necessary if Mr Hussey had not been nominated by the Ulster Unionist Party in Derg DEA.

As these offences are historical and in the public eye it was hypocritical of the Ulster Unionist Party to issue a bland statement about this appalling situation.

Mr Hussey should now resign as a local district councillor and allow the party to appoint a replacement.

Robert H Moore, Templepatrick