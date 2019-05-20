I am a unionist who won’t vote for any unionists

As a unionist who will be not be voting for any unionist candidate in the upcoming European elections, due partly to myself voting Remain, I would also have to ask what have the current MEPs done for Northern Ireland?

Diane Dodds previously stated that she intended to smash Sinn Fein when standing for election. Martina Anderson defends her past as a terrorist and Jim Nicholson is retiring.

I see no benefits for all of our citizens if the two current MEPs are re-elected unless our citizens prefer division, arrogance and self-serving politicians.

Both Clare Bailey and Naomi Long bring politics that aren’t orange or green.

That alone could have the voters moving away from traditional voting patterns.

Based on the DUP/Sinn Fein MEPs’ performances in Europe it really is the time for change and truth.

Hopefully this will be a new dawn for politics here in Northern Ireland rather than the old unworkable two party state of sectarianism.

As a person who works daily with victims I hope that those who are elected are ones who don’t see victims as political pawns to gain power.

Raymond McCord, north Belfast