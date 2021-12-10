George Larmour, whose brother John was murdered by the IRA in 1988, is author of 'They killed the Ice Cream Man'

“This is ultimately about delivering for the people.”

Yet despite overwhelming opposition from the people who matter most, the victims and their families, it would appear that the secretary of state and the prime minister, Boris Johnson, are intent on heartlessly and selfishly delivering what they want — a repugnant amnesty for killers.

When I was a child I was his annoying wee brother. Now I am a 72-year-old grandfather remembering my big brother John who was murdered on the October 11 1988.

No-one has been brought to justice for John’s murder. I am not naïve to think that anyone will now so many years later. But the hope that this could still happen and the truth be told is something that should never be stolen from any victim’s family.

I buried my dad on that same date (October 11) the year after John was killed. I buried my mum a few years after that. They died from broken hearts.

October 11 is also the date in 1974 I held one armed football legend Jimmy Hasty as he lay dying on the pavement in Brougham Street, Belfast, after he was shot by loyalists for simply being a Catholic. Trying to reassure him I cared about him. Not realising that morning that the date would play such a significant part in my life.

I, a Protestant born on the Shankill Road, didn’t ask what religion Mr Hasty was before I sat on that cold pavement and held him as he died. I didn’t care. He was another human being. That is all that mattered to me.

None of the pain inflicted on all sides was worth it. I hope it never gets repeated. Our children and grandchildren deserve better.

But history has the potential of repeating itself Mr Lewis, especially if you send out the wrong message that killers can get away with murder.

That is the danger in your cleverly worded ‘Statute of Limitations’ amnesty proposal.

All victims and their families deserve the potential for truth and justice to never be taken away. There is no statute of limitation on grief.

If you truly care about how we feel, you and Boris Johnson should do the right thing — ditch this shameful amnesty and treat us with the dignity and respect we deserve.

• George Larmour is author of ‘They killed the Ice Cream Man’

