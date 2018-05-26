I fully support the Hauser murder hunt but want the same for my husband

My name is Maura Babington and I am the wife of James Henry Babington.

Henry Babington, pictured right, was murdered by the Provisional Irish Republican Army on October 4 1989 as he walked to work in north Belfast. He was not a member or connected to any terrorist organisation, nor was he or had he been a member of the security forces.

No-one has ever been charged or prosecuted in relation to the murder; the allegation being that it was mistaken identity.

My family have noted with interest the recent publicity relating to the investigation of the murder of Inga Maria Hauser in April 1988.

Our family fully support the commitment, resources and measures that have been put in place to apprehend the persons responsible for this terrible murder, and would want nothing more than to see justice for the Hauser family.

We know only too well the pain that family has gone through; having ourselves lost a loved one and we understand that their hurt is compounded by the fact those responsible have not been brought to justice.

However, my family feels greatly let down that the same efforts or resources are not being (or are unlikely to be) put into bringing those persons to justice for the murder of my innocent husband and father; merely walking to his place of work.

The 30th anniversary of his murder will take place in October 2019; I am getting no younger, I am now 84 years of age.

Through the platform of this newspaper my family asks if the same ‘strenuous efforts’ (words of D/C/Superintendent Murray) and high profile will be committed to the investigation of the murder of my husband — Henry Babington?

My husband just like so many others over the years of the years of the terrorist campaign was brutally murdered.

His life had value and we continue to insist that there remains value in pursuing justice against those responsible in his case and that of so many others.

Peace is not merely the absence of terrorism, but the presence of justice.

Maura Babington, Belfast