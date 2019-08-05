I hope Brexit happens on October 31, followed by Irexit

As an Irish republican who was born in the six counties and now working and living in the twenty six counties, I would never in my wildest dreams would have thought that I would lend my support to a British prime minister, never mind a PM that is Boris Johnson.

I say to Boris get on with the job in hand and complete what the people of Britain demanded in the 2017 referendum. Brexit.

The EU is a anti-democratic construct serving the needs of the few and not the many.

I hope sincerely the Brexit happens on October 31st this year and then following on from that we will start on own Irexit.

Now print that please.

Paul Doran, Dublin