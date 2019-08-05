I hope Brexit happens on October 31, followed by Irexit

Letter to the editor
As an Irish republican who was born in the six counties and now working and living in the twenty six counties, I would never in my wildest dreams would have thought that I would lend my support to a British prime minister, never mind a PM that is Boris Johnson.

I say to Boris get on with the job in hand and complete what the people of Britain demanded in the 2017 referendum. Brexit.

The EU is a anti-democratic construct serving the needs of the few and not the many.

I hope sincerely the Brexit happens on October 31st this year and then following on from that we will start on own Irexit.

Paul Doran, Dublin