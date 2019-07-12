I’m a proud unionist – so I hail move on abortion/gay marriage

As a proud Unionist writing from the mainland, I am absolutely delighted that Parliament has voted to liberalise the law on abortion and on same-sex couples marrying in Northern Ireland.

I think it is fantastic that finally all United Kingdom citizens will have these rights, as they should have done in the first place.

Unionists across the United Kingdom should be pleased at these changes, as now every single person living on these islands will be treated equally under the law in these areas.

I realise some Unionists in Northern Ireland will be displeased by these changes.

But I say to them that the core aspect of Unionism is that we believe in one United Kingdom, whose citizens should be governed by the same laws regardless of who they are or where they come from.

Be proud of the changes. The United Kingdom has become more united at a time where it seems we are divided.

Huw Davies, Member of the Conservative Party (Newport West branch), Newport, Wales