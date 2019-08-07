I saw some future leaders in that photograph of supporters of the Pride in the Union banner

People who marched in last weekend’s Belfast Pride should be congratulated, those under the banner ‘Pride in the Union” even more so.

I think I saw some future leaders in the photos of those marching under that banner.

Letter to the editor

The usual suspects are up in arms, including Jim Allister and various troubled preachers.

I don’t think they grasp how far beyond charm’s reach they are putting themselves.

Nor do they seem to understand how sad it is that their words allow republicans to take the moral high ground by criticising them. We should reflect on that — republicans afforded the rare opportunity to say something that is right and true!

There seems little point but, nonetheless, the message to Mr Allister and others has to be:- please, stop this.

You are embarrassing yourselves and, more importantly, the United Kingdom.

I know you care about the United Kingdom so, please reflect.

John Gemmell, Wem, Shropshire