I shall shed no tear over arrogant May’s exit

I hold great sympathy for any child crying, and women.

But in any woman’s case, it is provided their cause for tears was not self-inflicted.

Letter to the editor

The press had a field day at the weekend, with Theresa May’s photograph of emotional tears as she walked away from her pedestal, after announcing to the world that she had failed in her quest to deliver “her” Brexit.

Love this woman or not, her stance of deception throughout her negotiations to placate the EU was in total contradiction to what the 17 million plus British people voted for in the legally-held referendum.

For this woman displayed total arrogance to the people’s desires of wanting Britain out of the European Union.

She has cost, and wasted, the British tax-paying public millions upon millions of pounds, not to mention the cost of an impending new election.

I for one will be glad to see her out of the political arena, for I can only view her recent EU negotiations with contempt.

Harry Stephenson, Kircubbin, Co Down