I wonder what world war veterans would make of 2019

As another Remembrance day was upon our nation last week, for the people to revere and celebrate (pictured the cenotaph in Belfast last Sunday), I could not help but wonder what it would be like if any of those ‘bravest of the brave’, who fought and sacrificed their life for their country, saw Britain today?

Ex-servicemen sleeping rough on the streets of our capital city, others being sacrificed by our government to face murder charges for killings that occurred forty plus years ago, when they were protecting the people of Northern Ireland (Catholic and Protestant I may add).

Letter to the editor

A former prime minister whose loyalty (or lack of loyalty to Britain) granted On the Run letters and royal pardons to convicted and non-convicted alleged IRA terrorists.

Innocent people walking the streets of our cities being knifed, children as young as ten years of age, being confirmed carriers for the drug barons.

Our present government taking close to four years to legally activate the result of a democratic referendum that detached the United Kingdom free from the European Union.

I was born in the 1930s. My father, who fought in the first world war, must now be spinning in his grave.

Harry Stephenson,

Kircubbin, Co Down