Ian Paisley: Law needs to change in rape trials

It is clear now — more than it has ever been — that a change to the law is required for rape trials.

No party should be identified in advance of the verdict and only then when there is a guilty verdict.

Letters to Editor

The notoriety caused by such publicity has a negative impact on the process of justice and lasting consequences for those involved.

I understand those who say that publicity can bring about more evidence especially in predictor cases but I believe that publicity after a guilty verdict can have the same effect.

I will be raising this matter in Parliament.

Ian Paisley, North Antrim MP