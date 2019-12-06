If Paradise is to be restored we must return to God’s law and we must reject increasingly popular abominations

Can anyone explain to me the difference between the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein?

They both have an Irish nationalist agenda and they both oppose the Christian morality that has been the foundation and stability of European civilisation for centuries.

While Dublin now leads the way with the apostasy, London is pushing us towards them, aided and abetted by the Alliance Party and Sinn Fein.

The catchphrase ‘equality’ has become very popular lately.

This was the same doctrine deceptively used by the serpent in the Garden of Eden and which led to mankind’s fall from Paradise.

If Paradise is to be restored we must return to God’s law and we must reject those increasingly popular abominations that God hates.

A united British Isles founded upon the principles related in ‘The Confession of St Patrick’ would be a good starting point for the restoration.

It makes interesting reading and it can be found here:

http://www.ancienttexts.org/library/celtic/ctexts/p01.html

FD Tombe, Belfast