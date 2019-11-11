If world war happened today modern destructive military power could bring about an Armageddon

If I may add my pennyworth to the Reverend Canon Ian Ellis’ thought provoking article (‘A distant world free of war is possible if we show vision,’ November 8).

The Reverend Ellis ends his critique with, ‘For now, the priority is never to allow violence to be glamorised and for nations to use military action only when it is the absolutely last resort.’

Letter to the editor

The reality of the last part of this sentence is terrifying.

It morally allows for the complete destruction of humankind, as any military action in our era could easily lead to total nuclear war.

The harrowing destruction of World War I (and II) pales into insignificance when compared to what an outright nuclear war will bring in its train.

World wars I, and II have shown how destructive the military killing machines incrementally grew, in the intervening twenty years between these two wars.

However, in the seventy years between World War II and the present time the destructive military power has the capacity to bring about an Armageddon.

Finally, I suggest that not alone was the Treaty of Versailles so harsh on Germany, as to be a significant factor in giving rise to Nazism, and all that followed from that phenomenon, it was also harsh on Russia by ignoring the valiant Russian contribution, and sacrifices, on the side of the allies in World War II.

It is also a fact that the overthrow of the Russian czarist government had its genesis in World War II and which overthrow gave birth to communism in Russia.

Micheal O’Cathail, Fermanagh