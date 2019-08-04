Independent Orange: The mealy-mouthed NIO has only worsened the royal portraits row

Along with many other people, we were greatly angered by the revelation that the Northern Ireland Office, a department of Her Majesty’s Government, has apparently removed all paintings of Her Majesty The Queen from its headquarters.

This revelation comes in the wake of the previous assertions by Lord Maginnis that the NIO had paid £10,000 compensation to a member of staff who was “offended” at having to walk past portraits of Her Majesty.

Letter to the editor

It is alleged that this person is secretary of the Parades Commission, a body which makes decisions on loyal order parades.

All of these revelations cause us much concern.

The NIO has not helped by its refusal to confirm or deny any of them, and its mealy-mouthed responses have only made the position worse. We need clarity and we need answers.

Meanwhile, we urge all unionist elected representatives and peers to continue to pursue these matters and to demand a proper response from NIO.

We also call upon the new secretary of state for Northern Ireland and the prime minister, who are aware of the issues, to intervene promptly and effectively.

We are not opposed in any way to a neutral working environment, but that cannot be used as an excuse to remove portraits of Her Majesty from offices where staff are Her Majesty’s servants.

Enough is enough. The NIO has been pandering to nationalist sensitivities to a degree which is completely unacceptable.

We also suggest that in the interests of public confidence, the complainant should be removed from his position in the Parades Commission.

James Anderson, Imperial Grand Master, Independent Loyal Orange Institution

