Ireland will never help Britain in talks, and nor should it

As an ardent reader of Ben Lowry’s Saturday page (‘Brexit has been a disaster for unionism,’ Dec 14), I must say that he has been consistent in warning his fellow unionists even though he was a ‘remain’ voter himself that they would pay dearly for their Brexit stance of out at any price.

On Friday 13th so it came to pass.

Ben regularly bemoans that Ireland (I assume he means 26 counties of our island) never bends over to assist Britain in EU talks. Why would they? This is the same Britain who, amid fighting in WW1, sent its top professional executioners, eg Sir John Maxwell, to Dublin to slaughter Irish men fighting for what Britain was allegedly fighting a world war to stop Germany doing to them.

So history dictates Ireland will not assist Britain in its negotiations. Not now, Not ever.

As per usual with Unionists and Britain it is the old do as I say not as I do scenario. Them days are gone forever.

Peter McEvoy, Banbridge