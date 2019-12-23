Irish language act is unacceptable — it is just another ‘compromise’ to satisfy Sinn Fein

An Irish/Gaelic language act, in any shape or form, is unacceptable.

The so called ‘peace process’ has sprinkled concessions upon the insatiable pan-nationalist front like confetti — but this is where the appeasement ends — there must be no more!

The word ‘compromise’ basically translates into how many of Provisional Sinn Fein IRA’s many demands you are prepared to satisfy, in order to persuade them back into a Stormont executive.

Over the past 20 years, the relentless tide of appeasement has washed away multiple unionist ‘lines in the sand’.

We have no alternative but to draw yet another line — but there can be no more.

Brian Maxwell, West Tyrone