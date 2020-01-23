Isn’t the phrase ‘gay Christian’ an oxymoron?

Dr Richard O’Leary states that Christians in Northern Ireland have different views in regard to civil marriage being available for same sex couples.

(Some Christians back same-sex marriage, Letters, January 17)

The Bible, however, has only one view, and that would be against it. If people profess to be Christians yet ignore plain proscriptions from Scripture what does it signify?

Jesus said in Matthew 7:21-23: “Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness’!” Dr O’Leary also states that gay Christians are not protected under civil law. Surely, the term ‘gay Christian’ in itself is an oxymoron?

Dutch Christian Corrie ten Boom objected to her father when a local pastor refused to take a Jewish baby to the safety of his house in the countryside during the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands, saying, “How can that man call himself a Christian?”

The wise old man replied: “Just because a mouse is in the cookie jar doesn’t necessarily make him a cookie!”

In the Bible the wheat had to grow up alongside the tares. There will be divided opinions among Christians and churches about these things, but in the end it is the Word if God that will stand, and we must let society intimidate us. We must show compassion like Jesus/Yeshua did, yet remember that His advice to the woman caught in adultery was: “Go and sin no more.”

We must be careful though not to be so eager to cast the first stone. All have sinned and fallen short of the glory of God.

Colin Nevin, Self-described former homosexual, Bangor