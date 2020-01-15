It is a disgrace that Stormont is back without any apologies for RHI

The media is full of it: ‘Stormont is up and running again; what great news!’

In fact what a disgrace.

Letter to the editor

Did not enough people in Northern Ireland buy Sam McBride’s book ‘Burned’ or did they buy it and not read it?

Surely before any such return to devolution every DUP and Sinn Fein MLA and the spads should have been required to make public statements to:

• Apologise for the disgrace of RHI

• Apologise to the civil servants for them being misled

• Apologise for being democrats yet allowing so many decisions to be taken by spads

• Commit to never being evasive at a public inquiry into Stormont mismanagement

• Commit to never destroying any message in a bid to avoid Freedom of Information requests

There should also have been an undertaking required of each MLA and spad that they would not engage in disgraceful conduct similar to that which happened in the past parliamentary sessions, and that they would support a process that any spad and/or MLA who was involved in such conduct in future would be removed from their post and be subject to a criminal prosecution.

Some members of the assembly could not operate a successful business, but they seem to know how to abuse public money.

Lyle Cubitt, Ballymena