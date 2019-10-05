It is an unpalatable choice, but for any reasonable person the issue of human life trumps that of an Irish language act

The Rev Mervyn Gibson is mistaken in saying that abortion and an Irish language act are not linked (‘Wrong to link ILA to abortion,’ October 1).

They ought not to be linked, it is disgusting that they are linked, but the fact remains.

If a devolved administration at Stormont is not restored by October 21 then the abortion bill passed at Westminster will become law here and as we know a stand-alone Irish language act is the key sticking point in the talks about restoring devolution.

This is an unpalatable choice, but for any reasonable person surely the issue of human life trumps the issue of a language act.

Incidentally, the main sticking point in the talks about the ILA seems to be, not the substance of the legislation, but whether or not it is a standalone bill.

As people who care more about the substance than the outward appearance, perhaps the compromise required to restore devolution and prevent almost unrestricted abortion is not such a huge leap?

David Cather, DUP member, South Belfast