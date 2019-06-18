It is clear that Sinn Fein has embraced Alliance Party MEP

The 105,928 electors in Northern Ireland who voted Alliance recently helping that party’s leader, Naomi Long, to become an MEP perhaps will now see how they were fooled by supposedly voting for the middle ground.

It was clear for all to see that Sinn Fein have embraced Naomi.

They declared on their website the following — speaking after meeting with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, the Sinn Féin MEP Matt Carthy stated: “I met today with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, in Brussels this morning alongside Naomi Long to reiterate Sinn Féin’s position that the backstop contained in the Withdrawal Agreement is maintained.”

This event maybe viewed on You Tube.

It is deplorable that whilst being described as ‘representing the middle ground’ Naomi Long MEP is at one with republicans in her political approach.

Maybe those unionists who voted for her will now realise that Naomi Long’s party stands alongside the anti-British and pro-EU agenda of Sinn Fein.

Raymond Stewart, Mossley, Newtownabbey