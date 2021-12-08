News Letter editorial

The Independent Reporting Commission (IRC) has issued its latest report.

The IRC suggests “engagement with the paramilitary groups to bring about group transition and, ultimately, disbandment”.

While acknowledging that some observers believe that “disbandment is a matter purely for the police and justice systems ... our analysis leads us to a different view”.

The report then suggests that the process be overseen by a new body established by the UK and Ireland governments, in consultation with Stormont. The IRC was itself set up by the two governments and Stormont in 2017.

The first problem with the IRC suggestion is the fact that it is making such suggestions.

The IRC is not a debating society or a philosophical group or a think-tank. It has, or it should have, a specific remit (although last year this newspaper pointed out that it has in fact been given a worthy but unsatisfactory remit, including “stable and inclusive devolved government”).

It should be for others, namely elected governments, to decide whether the IRC meets its remit, whether that remit needs to change, and whether or not other bodies are needed to engage with paramilitary groups, or indeed to try to dismantle them ruthlessly.

The second problem with this IRC suggestion is that it is wrong. As Stephen Farry MP says paramilitaries “don’t need a new process, a negotiation, or financial incentives to cease criminality”.

Last year it was BBC Spotlight that uncovered a joint PSNI and MI5 assessment of the IRA, which found that the terror group’s Army Council is still in existence, not the IRC.

In recent reports the IRC has spoken on matters including Brexit, deprivation and the lack of devolution.

This is not what Northern Ireland needs.

We need assessments of named terror groups: of their capabilities and the extent of their criminality.

