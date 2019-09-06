It is not just the Tories who demand discipline from representatives on key issues, other parties do too

Here in Northern Ireland there has been outrage over the effective sacking of the Conservative MPs who voted against him by Boris Johnson, with many politicians calling it a vindictive abuse of power. How cynical of our political leaders!

Have they forgot that Sinn Fein has done similar both north and south of the border to councillors and others who dared step out of line? Have they forgotten the leadership edict under Naomi Long that prospective Alliance MLA candidates could not stand in the Assembly elections unless they supported gay marriage? Those who refused were effectively cast aside, whilst some of those elected as MLAs had, just days before, been as vehemently opposed to gay marriage as any DUP member. They had a ‘Saul/Damascus’ conversions to please Naomi.

Letter to the editor

Tom Nash, Derriaghy