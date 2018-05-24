It is sad that Northern Ireland has lost a pro life party, the SDLP

With regard to the SDLP to retain their pro life policy, many parties give representatives a conscience vote on abortion and this was a difficult decision for the party because policies which protect human life and conscience are both really important.

However, decisions aren’t made in a vacuum and it is clear that there has been a degree of pro choice activism within the party.

Letters to Editor

In the current position, just before from the Referendum in the South and with increasing pressure from Britain, this change in SDLP policy has been received negatively by many in the “pro life” community.

The SDLP cannot continue to claim to be a “pro-life party” while actively allowing for public representatives to campaign and vote for pro choice policies “without impediment”.

It is sad that Northern Ireland has lost a pro life party. In this critical cultural moment voters will now have to contact their local representatives to find out what they have said and how they will vote in the future on this issue.

We urge the party not to slip into a ‘pro choice’ narrative that abortion is about equality and progress for women.

Instead, because both lives matter, we encourage them to become known across these islands for advocating for a trinity of life-affirming and life-enabling laws, services and culture.

Dawn McAvoy, Both Lives Matter