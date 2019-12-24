It is time to scrap the Belfast Agreement, that has run its course

The petition of concern was put into the Belfast Agreement for the nationalist community, as a guarantee that the unionists could not pass anything without Sinn Fein/IRA and nationalist parties agreeing.

It seems now that the unionist majority is gone, they want it done away with.

The hypocrisy of the whole situation is unbelievable.

The secretary of state Julian Smith has even accused the DUP of holding up the process even after Sinn Fein/IRA have held it up for nearly three years.

How things change when Sinn Fein/IRA have now got their bedfellows in other parties, including Alliance, who can side with them and hold the balance of power just like in Belfast City Council.

It surely is time to scrap the Belfast Agreement that has run its course and all of the other shoots that have sprung from it.

We have seen this agreement being used to try and stop Brexit and even to try to overturn the fact that all people, unionist or nationalist, are naturally born British.

Despite the crime that goes on around the border, we had the agreement used to threaten violence if one was put up. Maybe the Dublin government doesn’t care what is smuggled back and forth across the border.

Now we have a border in the Irish Sea without the consent of the unionist people.

Do the British government think they are taking the easy option?

The DUP and the Ulster Unionists need to hold fast to their opposition to an Irish language act and allowing the petition of concern to be scrapped now that Sinn Fein believe they can have a majority for their anti-unionist agenda.

Those who were unionist architects of the Belfast Agreement need to be proactive in dispelling nationalist Ireland’s interpretation of that agreement.

John Mulholland, Doagh