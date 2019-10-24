It is unfair to criticise business stance on Brexit deal, when they would have preferred to keep the status quo

The argument being made by Conservative MPs for Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill that it has been welcomed by business leaders in Northern Ireland is disingenuous.

It is rather like arguing that ship-wrecked passengers clinging to life-rafts being thrown around raging seas in the middle of the night are glad to be there as the alternative is being drowned.

Obviously they would much prefer to be still asleep in their cabins.

No doubt Northern Ireland business leaders prefer Mr Johnson’s bill to ‘no deal’, but surely they would prefer to keep the status quo.

CJ Woods, Celbridge, Co Kildare