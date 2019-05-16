It is unthinkable Germans would vote for unrepentant Baader Meinhof bomber

Right across the European Union several thousand MEP candidates are busy campaigning to be elected as an MEP.

They will come from all walks of life and ethnic backgrounds, some will come from the poorer countries on the eastern fringes of the EU, some will be ordinary workers and others from Europe’s elite.

However one MEP candidate will be unique in that she will be the sole arrogantly proud, unrepentant, convicted terrorist standing for election – Martina Anderson.

Throughout the rest of civilised Europe no convicted unrepentant Basque terrorist, Baader Meinhof Gang member, Red Brigade Gang member or Mafia member would stand for any public office.

Here in Northern Ireland we are shamefully unique in that respect.

Our very own Sinn Fein/PIRA MEP candidate proudly wears her terrorist conviction like a “badge of honour”, whilst continually lecturing us on “rights”.

Catholics and so called “civic nationalism” have clear choices on the May 23 EU elections.

They can vote for one of the other decent MEP candidates, thus sending a clear message that terrorism no longer pays!

Or, if as expected, they vote for the Sinn Fein/PIRA MEP candidate then they will be reiterating their moral bankruptcy, giving the countless victims Sinn Fein/PIRA terrorism the finger and signalling to the current iteration of physical force republican thugs that terrorism really does pay!

Tom Nash, Lisburn