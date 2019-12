Re ‘Ben Lowry: RTE sorry to Myers’ (November 30) it is not only untrue but outrageous, scandalous and libellous to describe Kevin Myers as a holocaust denier.

I am glad if it is true as you report that RTE has now had the grace to apologise to him.

The Irish Dead of Two World Wars will be forever in his debt.

Perhaps other apologies will now follow.

Gerald Morgan, Trinity College Dublin