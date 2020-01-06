It is worrying that UK’s main high speed rail project is in doubt

For most people outside of the construction or transport or financial worlds, it is hard to know who to believe over the HS2 rail project.

Some politicians such as the former Chancellor George Osborne think the high speed line is essential for the ‘Northern Powerhouse’ plan, to regenerate the north of the UK. Others, such as his former Tory colleague Jacob Rees Mogg, have spoken out against throwing good money after bad into a scheme that is spiralling in cost.

Now Lord Berkeley, a former Labour transport spokesman, has issued a dissenting report against the rest of a review panel into HS2, which sought to re-assess the costs and value of the scheme for the new prime minister Boris Johnson, a panel of which Lord Berkeley was deputy chair.

He says the rail line is “out of control financially”.

Regardless of who is right about the ultimate cost, which Lord Berkeley puts at over £100 billion, it is astonishing that the scheme is already confirmed to have almost doubled from its predicted £50 billion price tag to now just under £90 bn.

Why does this keep happening with major infrastructure schemes in Great Britain or even on some smaller scale ones in Northern Ireland? Why do they often soar above budget?

As anyone who has done a major house renovation will know, precise advance cost estimates are almost impossible. But there has to be a suspicion that the scale and regularity of massive public infrastructure over-runs is related to the fact that some contractors know that once the government has committed to a scheme, it will keep pumping money at it.

The prime minister should launch a major inquiry into the reasons for such cost overruns. Even if the inquiry itself is pricey, it should save money over the long term.

It is worrying that the viability of HS2 is in doubt. Most other advanced economies have high speed rail, and some emerging ones such as China do too. The UK ought to be able to build this link to help ease movement around England, and to help spread investment beyond London.